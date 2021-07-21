Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Speedy Hire stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.20 ($0.88). 791,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.29. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market cap of £355.05 million and a PE ratio of 56.00.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In other news, insider James Bunn bought 35,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.