Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

LSPD stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of -72.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

