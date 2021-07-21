Linear Price Hits $0.0275 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Linear has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00787603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,756,710,678 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

