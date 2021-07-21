LINKA (LINKA) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $111,864.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00795344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

