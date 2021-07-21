Linker Coin (LNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,433.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $1,433.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00799382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.