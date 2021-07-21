LinkEye 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $1.35 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

