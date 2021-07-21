LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $19,284.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00110363 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

