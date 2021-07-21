Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622,641.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Liquity has a market cap of $25.82 million and $622,641.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00010732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00103820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,009.78 or 0.99582487 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,485,685 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

