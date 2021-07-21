Lisk Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.16 million and $44,611.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00102513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00142591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,969.43 or 0.99983292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

