Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $290.60 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00007054 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $290.60 million and approximately $26.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016705 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003035 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,560,536 coins and its circulating supply is 128,642,208 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

