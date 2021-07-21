Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.52 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $117.83 or 0.00367021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

