Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0471 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $129,526.86 and approximately $58.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.17 or 0.99788956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00032907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

