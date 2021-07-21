Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $13.41

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.91. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 22,172 shares.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,118 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

