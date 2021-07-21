Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Littelfuse by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,864,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

