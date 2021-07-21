Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Littelfuse worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

