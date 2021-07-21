Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 2.120-2.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.12-$2.28 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.