LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.400-1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

