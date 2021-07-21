Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384,091 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 1.2% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 1.72% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $319,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

