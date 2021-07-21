Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $18.39

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $19.17. Livent shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 22,221 shares trading hands.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Livent by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 333,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

