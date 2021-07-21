LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of LiveRamp worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,953,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

