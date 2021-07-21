loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

