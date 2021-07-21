loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of LDI stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $39.85.
In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
