loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 2.5%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 199,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.