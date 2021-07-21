Loki Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,338.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,022.26 or 0.06253410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.01347210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00367961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00135731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00614428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00381673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00295691 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

