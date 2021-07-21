Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 327.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,227 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

