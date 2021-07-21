Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Loungers from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON LGRS traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.50 ($3.63). The company had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.10 million and a PE ratio of -25.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.62. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

