Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 674,859 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $396,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

