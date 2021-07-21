LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSB Industries stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSB Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of LSB Industries worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

