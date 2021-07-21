Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013321 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00788578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

