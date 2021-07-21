LuaSwap Trading Down 15.3% This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $157,834.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013589 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $255.97 or 0.00799283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,941,866 coins and its circulating supply is 99,573,560 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.