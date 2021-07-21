Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock Position Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Lument Finance Trust worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 72,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,789. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.