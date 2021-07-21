Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

