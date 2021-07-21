LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Hits $192,471.77

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $192,471.77 and $369.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.00828754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,431,268 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.