M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76. M/I Homes has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $74.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

