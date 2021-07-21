Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.06

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.