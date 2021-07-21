Maecenas Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $223,343.84 and $9.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

