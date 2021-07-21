Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$109.59. Magna International shares last traded at C$108.86, with a volume of 447,117 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.
About Magna International (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
