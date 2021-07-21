Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.18. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 434,350 shares changing hands.

MDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.38.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

