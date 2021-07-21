Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.43.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $337,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 24.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
