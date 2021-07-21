Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $337,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 24.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

