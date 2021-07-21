MAN (FRA:MAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN SE (FRA:MAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €73.50 ($86.47). MAN shares last traded at €73.30 ($86.24), with a volume of 19,807 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €72.57.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

