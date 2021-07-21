Man Group plc Buys 176,879 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 447.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,879 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

