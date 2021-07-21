Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

