Man Group plc Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Webster Financial worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

