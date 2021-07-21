Man Group plc Has $10.19 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 221.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of Sleep Number worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.41. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

