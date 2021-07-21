Man Group plc Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 221.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.29% of Sleep Number worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $6,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.41.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

