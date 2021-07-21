Man Group plc Has $12.30 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

