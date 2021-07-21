Man Group plc Purchases 57,670 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,670 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,838,000 after buying an additional 229,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

