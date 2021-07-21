Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.