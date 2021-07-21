Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $22.63

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $24.29. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 63,723 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

