Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.22.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF remained flat at $$2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,560. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

