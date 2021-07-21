Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been given a C$3.50 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOZ. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.30.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.09. The company had a trading volume of 303,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17. The firm has a market cap of C$724.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.